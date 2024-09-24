Labour leader and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer made the announcement during his conference speech, finally confirming the official base of his party’s major election pledge

Keir Starmer has finally confirmed where GB Energy will be headquartered in Scotland.

Making his conference speech in Liverpool, the Labour leader announced the new UK government-backed energy company will be based in Aberdeen.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has launched his £8.3 billion plans for GB Energy (Picture: Paul Campbell/PA)

GB Energy will not supply power to homes, but instead help fund new and existing clean technology, as well as small and medium-sized renewable energy projects.

He said: “We said GB Energy - our publicly-owned national champion, the vehicle that will drive forward our mission on clean energy - we said it belonged in Scotland. And it does. But the truth is, it could only really be based in one place in Scotland.

“So today I can confirm that the future of British energy will be powered, as it has been for decades by the talent and skills of the working people in the Granite City with GB Energy based in Aberdeen.

“This is how the work of change happens. A decisive mission-led government. Moving our country forward, step by step. Focused on a clear long-term plan. That first, we stabilise our economy. Second, we fix the foundations. And third, we build, with pride and determination, a Britain that belongs to you.”

It is also planned for the body to have smaller satellite offices in other parts of Scotland.

Aberdeen had long been the favourite destination for the headquarters, given the city being at the centre of the oil and gas industry and the offshore renewables sector.

But doubt had emerged Aberdeen would be chosen after the city’s chamber of commerce laid into Labour’s energy plans ahead of the election, warning the party was putting thousands of energy jobs at risk.

Party figures have been tight-lipped on the location for months, only for the figure to leak weeks before the party conference.

The Prime Minister had previously used GB Energy as an example of the Government's long-term plan after the closure of the Grangemouth refinery.

Speaking in a pre-conference interview, he said: “We’ve got those Scottish MPs now and I intend to deliver on the promises that we made in terms of the economy, in terms of the next stage towards transition and to make sure that the good jobs of the future are in Scotland.

“Hence GB Energy being headquartered in Scotland is a sort of statement of intent, if you like.”