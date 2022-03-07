Offshore rescue vessel specialist Sentinel Marine welcomes latest addition after funding boost

The maritime business, which is based in Aberdeen and Singapore, offers immediate rescue and recovery support to offshore workers. The new ship, known as Cromarty Sentinel, will work alongside its existing, ten-strong fleet of emergency response and rescue vessels (ERRVs), and is equipped for rescue, cargo operations, firefighting, and responding to an oil spill.

Its latest refinancing has been equally split between HSBC Equipment Finance and Clydesdale Bank, and it will enable the fleet expansion, helping the company to grow in the North Sea and internationally, but also provide it with enhanced liquidity and long-term financing to support its growth.

Sentinel Marine’s fleet is built in China, and the firm says it features engines that reduce emissions by around 86 per cent compared to equivalents.

It also noted that ERRVs are an integral part of the UK oil and gas infrastructure as they are required by law to remain on 24/7 standby near fixed production and drilling installations.

The firm's chief financial officer John Black welcomed the bank funding, also stating: “The average age of our ships is just five years, which means that, along with being the cleanest and greenest, the fleet is also the youngest in the sector.”

Sentinel Marine chief executive Rory Deans stated: “As we increase our fleet, we are also diversifying our operations with expansion into the fishery protection sector. Our vessels are multipurpose, supporting coastguard functions including search and rescue, sea border control and detection of pollution.”

