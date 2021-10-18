Aberdeen-based Sentinel Subsea nets six-figure investment to progress 'vital' work

The firm has secured the sum from Alba Equity and Scottish Enterprise, and says the capital injection comes at a pivotal stage of its development, strengthened by the recent appointment of Ray Riddoch as chairman.

Sentinel Subsea has developed WellSentinel, a “unique” method of monitoring and managing the integrity of subsea wells, wellheads, and “Xmas trees” (stacks of vertical and horizontal valves installed on a subsea wellhead).

The firm, which was founded in 2018, says it offers a proven method of long-term remote well integrity monitoring, without the complexity of active power or data communication, and with successful field trials having been carried out.

From left: Sentinel Subsea CEO Neil Gordon, and Alba Equity founder and director John Duncan. Picture: contributed.

Sentinel Subsea chief executive Neil Gordon cheered the funding from Alba Equity plus the support from its syndicate members. “We know our technology has vast benefits for the industry, including large cost savings and a reduced emission footprint – this investment will allow us to continue our vital work towards eliminating risks associated with maturing infrastructure and extend the life of the subsea facilities.”

Alba Equity focuses on high-growth businesses developing unique and patented technologies. John Duncan of the Aberdeen-based investment syndicate said: “We are delighted to support Sentinel Subsea with its next stage of growth, both with the investment and introduction of Ray, who will bring a wealth of knowledge to the team.

"We believe the solutions that Sentinel has developed address an urgent requirement for the continual monitoring of subsea wells as well as an essential commitment to environmental integrity as the industry focuses on the energy transition.

"There is no other technology that provides asset operators the assurance that Sentinel’s system gives. We are excited to be part of the next stage of growth for the business and support the Sentinel team.”

Kerry Sharp, director of growth investments at Scottish Enterprise, also commented: “Scottish Enterprise has supported Sentinel Subsea in a number of ways since its inception during our 2018 Grey Matters entrepreneurship programme. Our contribution to this latest funding round demonstrates our continued confidence in the company’s innovative technology and high-growth potential, which we believe will ensure it plays an important part in Scotland’s energy transition.”

