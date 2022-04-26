'On-trend' fashion brand opens first Scottish store in Glasgow centre

The opening of the shop in the Braehead Centre, on the outskirts of Glasgow has led to the creation of ten jobs.

The brand has two fashion ranges. Blue Vanilla is aimed at all women delivering “constantly updated styles and on-trend clothing”, while Pink Vanilla is aimed at teenagers and younger women between 14 and 24, promising them “bold, fun and forward-thinking fashion inspired by street style and pop culture”.

The new store extends to some 2,350 square feet and is located in the shopping centre’s lower mall.

Michelle Burns, Vanilla’s head of retail stores, said: “We were very selective when searching for the ideal location to launch our first Scottish standalone store and Braehead ticked all the boxes for us.

“The centre attracts a huge footfall with its already impressive reputation for having a wide variety of stores, restaurants and cafes giving it a strong appeal for women and girls of all ages.

“With our new store opening at Braehead we’ll give women and girls a trend-led and affordable option when it comes to their fashion choices.”

Braehead’s centre director Peter Beagley added: “I’ve no doubt Vanilla will be everyone’s favourite fashion flavour, bringing the latest on-trend styles to shoppers at Braehead.

Helen Wight, manager of the newly-opened Vanilla fashion store at Braehead shopping centre, Glasgow. Picture: Jeff Holmes