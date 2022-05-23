H&M opens larger store in one of Scotland’s biggest shopping centres

The chain has relocated from its former unit at Braehead, Renfrewshire, to a new ground floor space within the popular mall.

The upgraded branch, spanning some 17,000 square feet, comes as the retailer steps up investment in both its physical and digital stores, as well as placing a greater emphasis on sustainability.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in Sweden in 1947, H&M opened its first UK store in 1976. Its UK and Ireland portfolio has grown to encompass more than 240 stores.

Braehead, on the outskirts of Glasgow, is currently home to more than 100 fashion and lifestyle brands including Apple, Next and Pandora. It draws from a local catchment population of 2.25 million.

Steve Gray, head of European retail asset management at Global Mutual, said: “Our centre team and shoppers will be delighted to see H&M open the doors to its upgraded store. This is a brand with whom we’ve enjoyed a long-standing relationship, and we are incredibly excited to support them on the next stage of their journey with us.

“The new offer - and indeed H&M as a brand - really embody what the future of retail is all about. Their emphasis on sustainability and improved customer experience is key here.

“Brands across the board are focused on creating unique, more compelling in-store experiences - which really drive footfall.”

H&M has relocated from its former unit to a new ground floor space at Braehead, spanning 17,000 square feet, on a ten-year lease. Picture: John Reed