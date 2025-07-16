“We are really looking forward to the opening of the jewellery store F.Hinds and Marble Buffet’s first site in a shopping centre” – Simon Eatough

One of Scotland’s biggest shopping centres is gearing up for two new openings in a move that will create more than 40 jobs.

Bosses at The Centre, in Livingston, West Lothian, said jewellery chain F.Hinds would be opening a 1,395-square-foot store, which will be located next to Ryman, and is due to open in August, creating six jobs. F.Hinds is a sixth generation, family-run business which opened its first store in 1856, in London, and now has 118 branches across the UK.

Meanwhile, Marble Buffet plans to open its first site within a Scottish shopping centre. The 15,770 sq ft “contemporary designed” restaurant will create 35 jobs and be located above Nando’s on Almondvale Boulevard. It is expected to open in May next year.

Rakesh Joshi and Simon Eatough, directors at LCP, part of M Core, owner of The Centre, Livingston. Picture by Greg Macvean

The announcement follows the arrival of various new retailers to The Centre over the past 18 months, including the first Cinnabon in Scotland, Las Iguanas, wellbeing store Rituals, Danish lifestyle and homeware brand Sostrene Grene, Pop Specs, The Designer Rooms and a 90-seater Starbucks in February.

The mall’s owner, LCP, part of M Core, also recently announced plans to expand into the leisure sector. Hollywood Bowl is set to open a 26,000 sq ft venue next year featuring 22 bowling lanes, an arcade and a bar and diner.

Rakesh Joshi, director at LCP, said: “We are dedicated to ensuring that all of our new openings continue to keep the shopping centre firmly on the Scottish map as the number one destination to visit and enjoy a great day out with family and friends.”

Fellow director Simon Eatough added: “We are really looking forward to the opening of the jewellery store F.Hinds and Marble Buffet’s first site in a shopping centre early next year and delighted they will be creating 41 new jobs in West Lothian.

“The new restaurant will give our visitors even more choice when it comes to enjoying quality time dining out. We will continue to strengthen the existing diverse range of eateries and shops at The Centre, Livingston, with even more exciting announcements coming soon.”