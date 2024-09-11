Landmark Scottish shopping centre unveils new names and opening date for vast Frasers ‘concept store’

“The opening of the 70,000 sq ft Frasers store next year will be a transformational moment for Overgate, for the city, and for the wider region” – Malcolm Angus, centre manager

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of Scotland’s largest shopping centres has attracted a host of new names as progress continues on a flagship “concept store”.

Bosses at Dundee’s Overgate, which was acquired last year by retail entrepreneur Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group, said a number of new leases had been signed. They will “significantly strengthen” the city mall’s retail and leisure offering as work continues on Frasers’ new 70,000-square-foot concept store on the site of the former Debenhams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set to open in late spring 2025, the “next-generation” emporium promises to bring shoppers “the world’s most aspirational premium, lifestyle and sport brands across fashion, homewares and beauty”. It will also feature more brands from Frasers’ burgeoning portfolio, including Sports Direct, USC, Evans Cycle and Game.

Dundee’s distinctive Overgate centre was acquired last year by retail entrepreneur Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group.

The Overgate has also recently signed five new leases with top high street brands, including Søstrene Grene, which opened last month, and Muffin Break, which is relocating to the glass-fronted centre’s ground floor. The other leases signed were with Castore, Mooboo Bubble Tea and Cinnabon, with doors set to open in the coming months. Centre managers revealed that they were also in the final stages of signing a new high street fashion brand and a footwear retailer, further elevating the retail offering.

Following its acquisition by Frasers Group in March 2023, the Overgate has been undergoing a “substantial transformation” with a number of brands introduced for customers including Rituals, Pandora, Lovisa, Bee Inspired and The Leith Collective, as well as existing retailers reinvesting back into their stores with refits, refurbishments and the renewal of some 15 leases.

Centre manager Malcolm Angus said: “We have had a busy 18 months since Frasers Group invested in the Overgate Shopping Centre, to date bringing over a dozen new exciting brands to the centre. Frasers Group has also renewed leases with the brands we know our customers love, with several so far reinvesting into updating their store aesthetic and product offering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The opening of the 70,000 sq ft Frasers store next year will be a transformational moment for Overgate, for the city, and for the wider region, regenerating this landmark space with an exceptional retail experience synonymous with Frasers Group.”

Meanwhile, The Centre shopping mall in Livingston has confirmed plans to expand further into the leisure sector with the arrival of Hollywood Bowl. The facility, which will feature 22 “state-of-the-art” bowling lanes, an amusements area and a bar and diner, is due to open within the next year. The move into more “experience-led activities” will add to the existing portfolio of more than 150 stores and restaurants, including Flannels, H&M, River Island, M&S, Nando’s and Five Guys.

The Centre was acquired in November 2023 by LCP, part of M Core Property. New arrivals since the purchase include Scotland’s first Cinnabon branch.