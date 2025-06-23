Rock and bowl with Hollywood Bowl’s design a pin competition

Hollywood Bowl is launching a nationwide design-a-pin competition for one lucky child to be crowned the ‘Champ-Pin’ in celebration of this year’s summer of music.

The competition will let creativity rock as children across the UK are invited to impress judges with a striking music-themed bowling pin design, celebrating the iconic artists and bands performing across the UK this summer.

Running for over eight weeks from Friday, June 20, the winning artist will be chosen on Monday, August 18, and will see their show-stopping design transformed into a life-size replica bowling pin.

The winning ten pin design will also take to the main stage in the winner’s local Hollywood Bowl centre. The winner will receive an annual family bowling pass, and two runners-up will receive a free family bowling game pass.

Dave Williams Operations Director, at Hollywood Bowl, said: “With this summer's incredible lineup of artists and bands performing across the UK, we're excited to bring the musical spirit to our bowling lanes. We invite our young bowlers to unleash their creativity and design a pin that hits all the right notes. We’re eager to see the striking designs that will celebrate this summer of music!”

Kids aged 5 – 12 years old can enter the competition by designing their music-themed pin and submitting their creations to [email protected] or by visiting their local Hollywood Bowl centre and handing it to the reception desk.

Parents can also submit designs via social, by using the #HWBsummerofmusic on Instagram and Facebook where a post includes an image of their design.

A pin design template is available to download from Hollywood Bowl’s website for parents or guardians to print off at home and submit to enter the competition. Please visit here: www.hollywoodbowl.co.uk/design-a-pin

