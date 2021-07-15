New operator of Inverness City Sightseeing tours eyes further summer lift

D&E Coaches said that it was pleased with the response to the City Sightseeing tours since it took over the service a little over a month ago.

Passenger numbers on the hop-on, hop-off service have gathered pace with the summer weather encouraging locals and tourists alike to see the area’s sights.

Donald Mathieson, owner of D&E Coaches, said: “We’ve been delighted with the response to the City Sightseeing tours since we took over the service. The Highlands is heavily reliant on tourism, so it has been great to see visitors start to return to the region over the last few weeks.

D&E Coaches’ Donald Mathieson is delighted by the response to the revitalised City Sightseeing tours operated by D&E Coaches. Picture: Ewen Weatherspoon

“What has been fantastic to see is that it’s not just newcomers to the region who are getting involved. We’ve noticed a great increase in locals utilising the service to explore the Highlands and become tourists in their own back yard.

“As we progress through the school holidays, there are amazing opportunities for families to holiday at home, and get out and about in Inverness and the Highlands to experience all the sights on their doorsteps.”

The service offers passengers a guided tour of Inverness and the surrounding area, operating on two routes around the Highland capital. Attractions on the routes include St Andrew’s Cathedral, Eden Court Theatre, the Caledonian Canal and Culloden Battlefield.

D&E Coaches is the largest private hire coach and minibus operator in the north of Scotland.

A message from the Editor: