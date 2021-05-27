New tour venture to offer scenic trips across the Highlands

The launch of D&E Tours comes as the area begins to reopen to visitors following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

As well as running tours to popular destinations such as Loch Ness, the company has taken over operations of the hop-on, hop-off Inverness City Sightseeing bus service.

Donald Mathieson, owner of D&E Coaches, which is launching the touring service, said: “The Highlands has long been a popular tourist destination and, as people are starting to feel optimistic about travelling again in the summer, we are delighted to be launching D&E Tours to allow them the chance to explore the Highlands in comfort.

Donald Mathieson, owner of D&E Coaches, which is launching the new tour service. Picture: Ewen Weatherspoon

“The Highlands is home to some of the country’s most stunning scenery and world-renowned attractions, and it is our aim to make these as easily accessible to visitors as possible.”

D&E Coaches has been operating private hire coach and minibus services in the north of Scotland for 25 years.

Chris Taylor, VisitScotland regional leadership director, said: “The tourism industry has been completely devastated by Covid-19, impacting on jobs, people’s wellbeing and future investment, so it is encouraging to hear that businesses are keen to get back to giving our visitors the warm welcome for which we’re known and helping them experience the fantastic sites and attractions of our region again.

“VisitScotland is focused on the recovery of the industry, building a destination and visitor experience which allows tourism and events to flourish now and in the future.”

