Sustainable Scotland: A fun family invitation to Go Green Scotland

Families will be able to discover what small but meaningful changes they can make to their lives to help have a big impact against climate change at Scotland’s only consumer sustainability show.

Youngsters can look forward to all sorts of exciting activities and fun learning experiences in the November event's various exhibition zones. Image: Adobe Stock

Go Green Scotland, in partnership with The Scotsman, is being held at the SEC in Glasgow – one-time home of the UN’s COP26 climate summit – on the weekend of 11 and 12 November.

The family-friendly event will entertain, inform and educate visitors– all with the aim of making a positive environmental impact.

Early-bird tickets are now available, with prices starting from £8. Entry is free for children aged under 16 when accompanied by an adult.

Image: Adobe Stock

Set to attract hundreds of eco-friendly brands and organisations, Go Green will feature distinct zones covering energy and technology; travel and transport; lifestyle and leisure; food and drink; health and beauty; and home and garden.

As well as finding out about the very latest products and brands that support sustainability, visitors over the weekend will have access to the Green Theatre, Sustainable Kitchen and a fashion catwalk.

In these special zones, guests will experience unique discussions, talks and demonstrations from a variety of eco-friendly celebrities and experts. There will also be a test circuit for visitors to try out the latest electric vehicles, bikes and scooters as well as a dedicated Children’s Zone – so no-one is left out.

Go Green will be the perfect day out for anyone looking to increase their knowledge on sustainability or just how to be a little bit more mindful when it comes to the environment.

Image: Ermolaev Alexandr Alexandrovich

With some exciting celebrities, environmental ambassadors, experts, and big brands to be announced over the coming weeks, Go Green is shaping up to be one of the most exciting consumer sustainability shows ever launched in the UK.

Neil Mcintosh, editor of The Scotsman, says: “Climate change is a serious issue for every one of us, but we hope that Go Green will be able to inform and educate people in a fun and family-friendly way.

“Our aim is that if every visitor leaving the exhibition pledges to make just one or two changes to their lives then these will collectively make a great impact on the emergency we are facing.”

For more information and to book tickets, visit: www.gogreen scotland.co.uk

The SEC will be the place to be this November. Image: Stuart Wallace

Warm welcome for eco-friendly exhibitors

The exhibition is looking for the country’s best, brightest and most innovative eco-friendly brands and organisations, to feature in its distinct exhibitor zones, covering: energy and technology; travel and transport; lifestyle and leisure; food and drink; health and beauty; and home and garden.

Go Green

The exhibition is set to welcome visitors from across the country to a family friendly day out which will entertain, inform, and educate all; with the aim of making a positive environmental impact – making it the perfect place for companies to showcase their latest green and sustainable products.