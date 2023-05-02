The Scotsman’s parent company National World inks two further acquisitions as we 'reposition the business'

The Scotsman’s parent company National World has announced its purchase of a business-focused media firm and a historic local newspaper as it works to “reposition the business towards [its] new operating model.”

National World, whose portfolio also includes The Yorkshire Post, has acquired regional business-to-business media company Insider Media, which has a network of offices in England and provides business information, online newsletters, and six controlled-circulation monthly business magazines.

It is credited with organising 93 “market-leading” regional business events across the UK, and had revenues of £6.3 million in 2022, according to National World, which added that the acquisition “deepens the diversity” of its news model and will grow its existing events business.

A newly created management group will be established to help integrate Insider Media in the wider National World business, and the firm being acquired will run as a new separate division of its new owner. Mike Hartley, formerly MD of Insider Media, will lead the integration as interim MD supported by Vairi Smith on events; Claire Jackson, HR; Sheree Manning, finance; and Mark Hollinshead, executive director of Insider.

National World’s chairman David Montgomery says the deals come as the group pivots towards its new operating model. Picture: contributed.

National World has also bought the Rotherham Advertiser that was established in 1858, saying it complements the group’s reach across the South Yorkshire, Derbyshire and North Nottinghamshire markets. The acquisition also includes two weekly tabloid free newspapers, the Dearne Valley Weekender and the Rotherham Record, and bi-monthly lifestyle magazine Chase. The Advertiser will be managed by the Yorkshire business unit.

Commenting on the acquisitions, National World’s chairman David Montgomery said: “Over the last 12 months we have made a number of targeted investments and acquisitions designed to accelerate our progress, increase our capabilities and grow the audience for our high-quality content.

“National World offers a unique combination of digital news, specialist content and targeted audience engagement, helping it build deeper relationships with its readers and users. Today’s acquisitions are in line with that strategy as we reposition the business towards our new operating model.”