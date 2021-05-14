Multi-million investment in boutique Highland hotels and bakery creates scores of jobs

The chain said it had welcomed some 1,250 guests to its hotels and restaurants in the two weeks since the easing of lockdown restrictions.

The new additions to the company’s portfolio include the construction of eight lodge cabins, a new restaurant in Fort William and the building of a bakery on the road to Skye.

Business owner Sanjay Narang said: “Everyone at Black Sheep Hotels is optimistic about the season and looking forward to welcoming guests back to the Highlands.

“We anticipate a surge in demand in tourism, especially from within the UK at the start of the season and we think that this popularity is set to stay. Our £20m investment and expansion of our portfolio reflects both the market opportunities we predict as well as our commitment to the Highland economy and creating sustainable employment.”

The hotel chain offers luxury accommodation at the Whispering Pine Lodge on the shores of Loch Lochy in Lochaber, Rokeby Manor in Invergarry and the Cluanie Inn at Glenmoriston. It has added an additional 19 bedrooms to these properties via the construction of six cabins at the Whispering lodge and two cabins at the Cluanie Inn.

In another extension to its food and drink offering, Black Sheep Hotels is opening the Landour Bake House, directly opposite the Cluanie Inn, on the road to Skye. Styled as an old-fashioned bothy, it will serve homemade cakes, pastries and sandwiches from recipes dating back to the 1890s.

