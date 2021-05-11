Scotland will move to a traffic light system for international travel, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

“We consider that the situation now allows us to believe a careful move away from blanket restrictions on non-essential travel overseas,” the First Minister said at the coronavirus briefing on Tuesday.

From Monday, managed isolation will still be needed for countries on the “red list” while a 10-day period of self-isolation with two PCR tests will be needed for amber list countries and those arriving from green list countries will be required to take a test when they arrived, but will not need to self-isolate if they do not have the virus.

While green list status should be the “exception not the rule”, 12 countries and territories will be on the list from the start of the initiative, including Iceland, the Faroe Islands, New Zealand and Australia.

“This decision means that, as of now, we have a consistent four nations position on international travel – I think that’s positive,” she said.

“It has been made possible because the decisions the UK Government has arrived at are appropriately cautious – I hope this continues to be the case but I need to stress that the Scottish Government will continue to take the decision we consider to be right for Scotland.