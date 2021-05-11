Hello, and welcome to our live blog for Tuesday, May 11.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is expected to confirm today that Covid rules will be relaxed further next week – and you can get all the updates in our dedicated live blog.
Last updated: Tuesday, 11 May, 2021, 13:58
- FM eases rules on indoor visits
- Pubs and restaurants allowed to serve alcohol indoors
- Meeting indoors and hugging from Monday
- Scotland’s islands will move to Level 1
The First Minister made her lockdown roadmap announcement today and confirmed that mainland Scotland will move to Level 2 on Monday with the exception of Moray
12 countries given 'green light' as part of no quarantine international travel restriction easing
Nicola Sturgeon has announced the twelve countries which will require ‘no quarantine’ for those travelling back to Scotland as of next week.
Extra Scottish flights to Portugal are expected by travel agents as they hailed the country’s very significant and important” inclusion in the green travel list from Monday.
The Scottish Government has refused to relax plans to impose two metre social distancing on arts venues – despite warnings they will make live events financially unviable.
Coronavirus in Scotland: Ten lockdown rules changing on May 17 including hugs, home visits and hospitality
Hugs and home visits - here are the ten rules which are set to change from May 17
From next week Scots will be allowed to hug their loved ones and visit each other’s homes.
Nicola Sturgeon LIVE
Despite changes to rules on non-essential travel, the First Minister said Scots should “think seriously” about taking holidays.
Speaking at the coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh, Nicola Sturgeon urged Scots to “err on the side of caution” after the new traffic light system in Scotland was unveiled.
“Even though the rules on non-essential travel are starting to change, that doesn’t mean we’re saying that non-essential international travel is desirable,” she said.
“Everyone should think seriously about whether they should travel abroad this summer.”
She added: “When it comes to holidays abroad, my advice continues to be to err on the side of caution and to staycation this summer.”
Nicola Sturgeon LIVE
Scotland will move to a traffic light system for international travel, Nicola Sturgeon has said.
“We consider that the situation now allows us to believe a careful move away from blanket restrictions on non-essential travel overseas,” the First Minister said at the coronavirus briefing on Tuesday.
From Monday, managed isolation will still be needed for countries on the “red list” while a 10-day period of self-isolation with two PCR tests will be needed for amber list countries and those arriving from green list countries will be required to take a test when they arrived, but will not need to self-isolate if they do not have the virus.
While green list status should be the “exception not the rule”, 12 countries and territories will be on the list from the start of the initiative, including Iceland, the Faroe Islands, New Zealand and Australia.
“This decision means that, as of now, we have a consistent four nations position on international travel – I think that’s positive,” she said.
“It has been made possible because the decisions the UK Government has arrived at are appropriately cautious – I hope this continues to be the case but I need to stress that the Scottish Government will continue to take the decision we consider to be right for Scotland.
“We will not sign up to decisions that will put our progress at risk.”
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed today that most of Scotland will be moving down to Level 2 coronavirus restrictions from next week, which means that Scots will be able to hug their loved ones at last.
From May 17, people in Scotland will be allowed to travel to some destinations without having to quarantine on their return
All of mainland Scotland, with the “highly probable exception” of Moray, will move from Level 3 to Level 2 of coronavirus restrictions on May 17, the First Minister told a Scottish Government coronavirus briefing.
Moray is expected to remain in Level 3 following a surge in cases and an increase in hospital admissions.
In the rest of the mainland, six people from three households will be able to meet indoors, the same number can meet in a hospitality venue and eight people from eight houses can meet outdoors.
Nicola Sturgeon LIVE
People in Scotland will be able to hug their loved ones from Monday, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.
The First Minister said on Tuesday at the coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh that social distancing during meetings indoors or in private gardens will be dropped.
“I actually feel a wee bit emotional saying this, from Monday, as long as you stay within permitted limits, you can hug your loved ones again,” she said.
But the First Minister said it remains “vital to be cautious”, saying that dropping social distancing will be reviewed for all situations in the coming weeks.
Caution should also be used where a vulnerable person is involved, the First Minister said.
Ms Sturgeon also announced the Scottish Government would go further on easing restrictions, allowing six people from three households to meet indoors.
Nicola Sturgeon LIVE
Scotland’s islands will move to Level 1 due to vaccination coverage and low case numbers.
Western Isles, Orkney, Shetland, all islands in the Highland Council area with the exception of Skye and the islands in the Argyll and Bute area are affected.
Nicola Sturgeon LIVR
Case numbers in Moray are more than four times higher than in the rest of the country, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.
“It’s against that backdrop that, unless the situation was to materially improve over the next few days, it would simply not be safe or sensible to ease restrictions there from Monday,” she said.
As well as Moray remaining in Level 3, the First Minister said the region would see travel restrictions reimposed to ensure cases do not rise in other areas of the country.
“This will mean that travel in and out of Moray will be limited to permitted purposes only,” she added.
Nicola Sturgeon LIVE
The “huge success” of the vaccination programme along with compliance with restrictions has meant Scotland’s coronavirus figures have continued to fall, Nicola Sturgeon has said.
In the last three weeks, the First Minister said, case numbers have dropped from an average of 226 per day to 177 per day.
However, a very slight increase across the country has been logged, mainly due to the outbreak in Moray, the First Minister said.
“The situation in Moray, together with the emergence of new variants globally, should be a sharp reminder to all of us that the virus remains a real threat,” the First Minister said.