Miller Homes ‘well positioned’ to deliver on government housebuilding targets as sales jump 22%

“Over the past three years, our regional markets have continued to perform well despite various challenging macro-economic headwinds” – Stewart Lynes, CEO

Miller Homes has hailed industry-busting figures after reporting a 22 per cent increase in the number of homes sold and a 31 per cent hike in operating profit.

The half-year results, covering the six months to the end of June, are the first set of figures to reflect the Scottish housebuilding group’s acquisition of St Modwen Homes, which completed at the tail end of January. Miller, which operates on both sides of the Border, said it was on track for “significant profitable growth” in the full year with home sales around 25 per cent higher than the previous year.

During the first half, operating profit rose 31 per cent year on year to £85 million and the number of homes sold totalled 2,033, up from 1,669 in the same period in 2024 - a jump of 22 per cent. There was a 3 per cent increase in the average selling price of a property to £289,000.

Stewart Lynes is chief executive of housebuilding firm Miller Homes.

Chief executive Stewart Lynes said: “Over the past three years, our regional markets have continued to perform well despite various challenging macro-economic headwinds. This gave us the confidence to invest around £1 billion in new land, including the landbank we acquired through the St. Modwen Homes business.

“Looking forward, we have a significant strategic landbank of around 50,000 plots which will support us to capitalise on the capacity we have across all our regions of delivering 7,000 homes a year. We are well positioned to deliver on the UK government’s homebuilding targets, enabled by positive reforms to the planning system.”

Miller was founded in 1934 and operates UK-wide across three divisions - Midlands and the south, north of England and Scotland.

Lynes added: “I am delighted to report strong results which demonstrate the success of our growth strategy and our operational execution. These are the first results to include St Modwen Homes, which we acquired in January of this year. I am very pleased with how that business has performed and its integration into the wider Miller family.