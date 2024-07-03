Midlothian town within nine miles of Edinburgh set for 80 ‘much needed’ family homes

“The acquisition will allow us to continue delivering sustainable new communities in the east of Scotland” – Miller Homes

More than 80 new family homes will be built at a key development close to Edinburgh following the sale of an 11-acre site.

The properties will be constructed by Miller Homes after the firm completed the acquisition of the land parcel from Springfield Group within the Dalhousie development, just outside Bonnyrigg in Midlothian. Dalhousie Gate will bring a selection of three, four and five-bedroom homes from the homebuilder’s new portfolio to the town, which is a nine-mile drive from Edinburgh city centre.

Miller said the land purchase would facilitate the delivery of “much needed energy-efficient family homes” in the area, with initial preparatory works now commencing on site, and a sales centre due to launch this autumn. Homes are expected to be ready to pre-reserve in October.

It comes as Scotland faces a “housing emergency” amid concerns that many people are struggling to afford a house for their family without moving away from their home town. Recent figures showed that the number of new homes finished last year fell by 17 per cent while developers started work on 15 per cent fewer.

David Morgan, land director at Miller Homes, said: “We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of the Dalhousie site and look forward to bringing high-quality homes to the sought after location of Bonnyrigg. The acquisition will allow us to continue delivering sustainable new communities in the east of Scotland and meet the increasing demand for new homes in Midlothian.

“Dalhousie Gate is in a prime location within easy reach of Edinburgh city centre and will provide high quality homes for families of all sizes. We’re excited to start developing this vibrant community further and work with nearby businesses and schools to integrate Dalhousie Gate and support the local area.”

Campbell Whyte, regional land director for Springfield, added: “Bonnyrigg is a desirable area with fantastic links to Edinburgh and strong demand for high-quality, energy efficient homes.”