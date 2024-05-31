“With the Scottish Government declaring a housing emergency earlier this month, the critical importance of delivering affordable housing is at the fore.”

Scottish housebuilder Springfield Properties has signed a multi-million-pound partnership agreement to help meet the “high demand” for affordable housing in Midlothian.

The listed group’s Springfield Partnerships arm has sealed the new contract, worth £6.3 million, with Wheatley Group, as it looks to deliver 30 affordable new homes at Dalhousie, Bonnyrigg. Springfield is set to start construction work immediately and the project is expected to complete by October 2025.

The firm said the sustainable homes would be “extremely energy efficient”, using air source heat pumps and will include a mix of one, two and three bedroom homes, including two amenity bungalows. Each house will also benefit from EV car charging, with chargers installed in private driveways as well as in shared parking spaces.

Homes builder Springfield Properties is headed by chief executive Innes Smith.

Springfield Partnerships managing director, Tom Leggeat, said: “With the Scottish Government declaring a housing emergency earlier this month, the critical importance of delivering affordable housing is at the fore. We are excited to once again be working with Wheatley Group, a long-term partner of Springfield, to deliver these vitally important affordable homes as demand across the Lothians skyrockets and nearby Edinburgh continues to struggle with a severe shortage of suitable housing.

“To make an impact in addressing the housing emergency Scotland faces, we truly hope that funding for affordable housing projects like this continues. Providing great quality, energy efficient homes, with all the associated benefits that good housing brings, must be a top priority for capital spending by the Scottish Government in the months and years to come.”

Wheatley Group director of development and regeneration, Lindsay Lauder, added: “It’s great to see work beginning on the development at Dalhousie South. We are always striving to increase the availability of affordable, energy efficient housing and I’m confident these homes will make a difference to the lives of people in Midlothian. Thanks to our partners at the Scottish Government, Midlothian Council and Springfield for their support. The new homes will be a great addition to Dalhousie.”