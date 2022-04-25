Midlothian recycling firm NWH Group names high-profile chairman amid growth spurt

Colin Robertson CBE will work alongside Mark Williams, NWH’s chief executive, to deliver the next phase of expansion for the second-generation family business, which is headquartered in Dalkeith.

Robertson was previously chief executive of bus and coach manufacturer Alexander Dennis for 13 years. He is also the founder of Robertson Campbell Investments.

In his role at Alexander Dennis, Robertson led the transformation from a predominantly UK-focused business to an international player in its sector, employing some 2,500 people with annual revenues of more than £600 million.

He is also chairman of Entrepreneurial Scotland and in May 2019 he received a CBE for his services to exports, and to the bus and coach manufacturing sector.

Williams said: “I have been fortunate to know Colin for a number of years and I’m delighted that he has agreed to become the chair of NWH. During the past year, the organisation has embarked on a bold new strategy outlining our ambitions to double the size of the business, so with Colin’s strategic leadership skills and vast knowledge, I’ve no doubt of our future success.”

Robertson added: “As NWH moves into a transformational phase of growth, I’m hugely excited to take on the position of chair. I’m looking forward to developing a formidable partnership with Mark and the board as we move into this new chapter.”

The firm recently sealed a £19m funding package allowing it to roll out new technology at its Midlothian site.

NWH provides waste management services to the industrial, commercial and construction industries across Scotland and north-east England. Its customers include the NHS, Cala Homes and Scottish Water.

More than £4m of the £19m Royal Bank of Scotland funding package has been used to implement state-of-the-art technology at the group’s Mayfield site, which will be used to recycle inert construction and demolition materials.

The new aggregate recycling plant in Mayfield will increase the site’s processing capabilities from 75 tonnes per hour to 250 tonnes per hour.

The additional funding package will be used to accelerate new business and acquisition opportunities at NWH Group.

Last month, the firm was awarded a contract worth a seven-figure sum to provide waste transport services for Dumfries & Galloway Council.

The agreement, valued at some £2.2m, covers the movement of waste from and between council-operated facilities, such as waste transfer stations and the Ecodeco mechanical biological treatment (MBT) plant near Dumfries which treats 60,000 tonnes of municipal waste a year.

NWH will also be responsible for moving waste from the council’s waste transfer stations and the MBT plant to third party off-takers within the region and other contracted locations across the country.