Midlothian recycling firm NWH Group awarded key contract with Dumfries & Galloway Council

The agreement, valued at some £2.2 million, covers the movement of waste from and between council-operated facilities, such as waste transfer stations and the Ecodeco mechanical biological treatment (MBT) plant near Dumfries which treats 60,000 tonnes of municipal waste a year.

NWH will also be responsible for moving waste from the council’s waste transfer stations and the MBT plant to third party off-takers within the region and other contracted locations across the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Campbell, the firm’s head of corporate sales, said: “It’s more important than ever that we manage our partners’ waste sustainably and, with our strong environmental credentials, we’re in a prime position to assist the council with its recycling.

Dave Cheetham, senior operations manager – communities directorate waste services, Dumfries and Galloway Council; and Jamie Campbell, head of corporate sales at NWH Group.

“This long-term relationship will further strengthen our growth in the local area and help to deliver on our commitment of ensuring a sustainable future for our communities.”

Based on 2020/21 figures, it is expected that the contract will cover some 3,675 vehicle movements or 78,967 tonnes of waste per year. This will include municipal solid waste, wood, green waste, bulky waste, metal and plastic, cardboard and paper, solid recycled fuel, refused derived fuel, glass and stone.

Last month, NWH Group sealed a £19m funding package allowing it to roll out new technology at its Midlothian site.

The second-generation family business, which is headquartered in Dalkeith, provides waste management services to the industrial, commercial and construction industries across Scotland and north-east England. Its customers include the NHS, Cala Homes and Scottish Water.

More than £4m of the £19m Royal Bank of Scotland funding package has been used to implement state-of-the-art technology at the group’s Mayfield site, which will be used to recycle inert construction and demolition materials.

The new aggregate recycling plant in Mayfield is expected to be fully operational by May and will increase the site’s processing capabilities from 75 tonnes per hour to 250 tonnes per hour.

The additional funding package will be used to accelerate new business and acquisition opportunities at NWH Group.

A message from the Editor: