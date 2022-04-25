Work to start on 60 new homes on outskirts of popular West Lothian town

Preston Glade will see Cala Homes (East) build the homes at an “expansive” 6.2-hectare site to the south west of Linlithgow.

The firm has written to direct neighbours, continuing dialogue from a detailed consultation which saw the developer work closely with planning officers and the surrounding community to identify the optimal site entrance and access routes. Work is now scheduled to begin later this week.

Cala said it would be working to an approved “construction method statement”, which details access and egress, and the monitoring of dust.

The new development follows on the heels of the final reservation at the housebuilder’s nearby Queenswood development to the east of Linlithgow.

Gillian Tait, planning and design land director with Cala Homes (East), said: “The site start is always an important milestone for us. Preston Glade will bring to market spacious and efficient homes that are in demand and boost supply throughout the market.

“As we’ve seen through our work building and handing over affordable homes at Queenswood there is a sizeable shortfall - and we know that a further 15, including bungalows, at this location will be timely.

“While we look forward to creating these homes, we recognise how imperative it is that the neighbouring community is kept in the loop throughout.

“Having a development on the doorstep can have its challenges, so the onus is on our teams and subcontractors to be considerate and responsible throughout.”

Preston Glade will include a mix of one to five bedroom homes, including cottage flats, bungalows, terraced homes and detached properties. It will also offer “significant amounts of communal green space”, the firm added, including 3,600 square metres of open space adjacent to Deanburn Road.

“Extensive” planting will see native trees and shrubs planted to promote birds and pollinating insects.

Cala hopes to launch the development to market in spring 2023 with the first completions anticipated late summer 2023.