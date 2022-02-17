Midlothian recycling group ramps up production and eyes acquisitions with major RBS funding

The second-generation family business, which is headquartered in Dalkeith, provides waste management services to the industrial, commercial and construction industries across Scotland and north-east England. Its customers include the NHS, Cala Homes and Scottish Water.

More than £4m of the £19m Royal Bank of Scotland funding package has been used to implement state-of-the-art technology at the group’s Mayfield site, which will be used to recycle inert construction and demolition materials.

The new aggregate recycling plant in Mayfield will be fully operational by May and will increase the site’s processing capabilities from 75 tonnes per hour to 250 tonnes per hour.

An aerial CGI showing the new NWH Group Mayfield site following the firm's multi-million-pound investment.

The additional funding will be used to accelerate new business and acquisition opportunities.

Chief executive Mark Williams said: “The introduction of the new wash plant technology is an important milestone in our journey as we look to significantly reduce the amount of waste that goes to landfill across the group.

“The funding from Royal Bank of Scotland has provided us with financial confidence to drive forward an ambitious and strategic business growth plan and enable us to provide our services in new regions, as well as create new jobs in Scotland and north-east England.”

David McIntosh, relationship director at Royal Bank of Scotland, added: “The NWH Group’s commitment to creating a circular economy is evident with the volume of measures taken firm-wide to ensure that its practices are as green as possible.”

