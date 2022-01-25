Recycling firm invests more than £4 million in Edinburgh facility

The major investment at the firm’s Mayfield site will enable the recycling of inert construction and demolition waste products through state-of-the-art washing, screening, crushing and water treatment equipment.

The move will increase the businesses processing capabilities from 75 tonnes per hour to 250 tonnes per hour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will also improve the quality, reliability, grading and breadth of recycled resources available and expand the product range from three to six product types.

The investment at the business’ Mayfield site will enable the recycling of inert construction and demolition wastes through the latest technology washing, screening, crushing and water treatment equipment.

The new equipment will be installed around existing plant operations to minimise downtime and will be fully operational by May.

Mark Williams, chief executive at the NWH Group, said: “As we continue to increase our contribution to the circular economy, and in turn become even more sustainable as a business, our latest investment facilitates an increase in our production of recycled resources.

“This not only improves our product offering to customers, but also further reduces waste to landfill. By promoting the use of recycled aggregates, we’re helping reduce the levels of primary production to preserve the depleting natural reserves.”

Circular will be supplying the new equipment and project managing the installation through to completion.

Sean Kerr, director and co-owner at Circular Group, said: “We are excited to bring the latest technology and innovation to market at this flagship site. Once complete, it will be the UK’s largest and most advanced wet processing plant for construction and demolition waste recycling.”

A little more than a year ago, NWH invested £2.5m to transform its processing facilities with a new state-of-the-art “super plant” for its Leith site.

A message from the Editor: