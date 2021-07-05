Manufacturer SGL Carbon looks to boost ranks at Highland site

SGL Carbon said that in March of this year it added 12 members to the team, followed by another 16. “Now, to continue to keep up with demand, SGL is seeking to fill 14 roles to add to its current team of 228, including positions in operations, customer services and maintenance,” said the company.

The German-headquartered firm makes materials and products from specialty graphite and composites, which are used in sectors including automotive, aerospace, semiconductor, solar and wind energy, and in the production of lithium-ion batteries. In addition, it develops offerings for chemical and industrial applications.

SGL is seeking to fill 14 roles at its Muir of Ord premises to complement its current team of 228. Picture: contributed.

It has 29 production sites worldwide and says its site in Muir Of Ord (which has seen some staff injured in recent years) produces fibre-based products with carbon fibre at their core – and a “sustainable” increase in sales, dominated by the renewable energy sector, has driven consistent growth throughout 2021, allowing the team to expand.

Steve Easton, managing director at SGL Carbon, said: “After a successful recruitment drive earlier in the year, it is very positive that we are once again able to expand the team to keep up with demand.

"It continues to be a challenging and uncertain time for the manufacturing sector, so we are very fortunate to be in this position and pleased we are able to give back to the local economy as we look to employ the best talent out there to fill a number of exciting roles.”

