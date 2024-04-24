Major hiring spree helping propel Scotland's multi-billion-pound renewable energy sector

Scottish businesses have been undergoing a major hiring spree to help power up the nation’s multi-billion-pound renewable energy sector, but the Scottish and UK governments must act to help them scale at an even faster clip, according to a new report.

Trade body Scottish Renewables has published the latest edition of its Supply Chain Impact Statement, billed as an annual showcase of the clean power achievements of businesses and organisations working across Scotland’s “flourishing” renewable energy industry – from the Borders to the Highlands and Islands. Some 40 supply chain companies, with a collective workforce of nearly 1,300, were featured, including Ayrshire-based SD Wind Energy, a provider of small-scale wind turbines and hybrid renewable energy systems that has installed turbines from Antarctica to the Arctic Circle.

The new report has found that 90 per cent of participating firms have hired new recruits to work exclusively in renewable energy in the last 12 months as a result of the opportunities in the growing sector, while all respondents said they believe Scotland is a prime location for renewable energy investment, and expressed confidence in securing work within the industry for the next five years. However, Scotland recently scrapped its 2030 target to cut carbon emissions by 75 per cent.

Emma Harrick, head of energy transition and supply chain at Scottish Renewables, said this year’s report has provided a clear insight into the “major” role played by relevant firms, who “play a vital role in driving Scotland’s energy future while contributing significantly to the national economy and delivering the major infrastructure projects, such as onshore and offshore wind farms, that are powering our cleaner, greener future”. On that note, approval has just been given for Green Volt, set to be the world’s biggest floating wind farm, to go ahead in the North Sea.

Harrick added: “For Scotland's renewable energy industry, which already supports 42,000 jobs and is worth more than £10 billion to the economy, it's clear that our collective efforts are not just driving us towards a cleaner, greener future but are creating a wealth of sustainable jobs and driving economic growth across the country.”

However she also said: “We can’t rest on our laurels. It is a long road ahead for companies who must conquer challenges such as finding and upskilling employees, securing funding for ambitious facility investments, increasing capabilities, and navigating rising costs. To build on the successes highlighted in this year’s report, supporting suppliers of all shapes and sizes to scale up their businesses must be a key priority for both the Scottish and UK governments.”

Lord Cameron, UK Government minister for Scotland, said: “This new report from Scottish Renewables shows the confidence within the private sector and how bright the future will be for the industry and its supply chains, especially in Scotland. [The UK Government’s] investment in the clean energy sector means more than 40 per cent of our electricity comes from renewables compared to just 7 per cent in 2010 – and this continues to grow.

