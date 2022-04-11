Mackie’s scoops major supermarket listings boost for two ice cream flavours

The fifth-generation family-run firm, which is based in Rothienorman, Aberdeenshire, has secured a distribution deal with the retail giant to supply its honeycomb ice cream and new flavour strawberry swirl to 500 stores south of the Border.

It said this will catalyse recent market growth in England and Wales, and the company’s sales director Stuart Common commented: “This is a really encouraging start to the year and securing these new listings and extending existing arrangements is building on a trend which saw us grow sales in England and Wales by more than 40 per cent in 2020/21.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“While always very happy to see our established flavours finding their way to more consumers over a wider geographic spread, we are especially pleased that our investment in developing new flavours has received a warm welcome by one of the UK’s leading retailers. It’s great to be getting second and third flavours into English and Welsh stores.”

It comes after the firm appeared on the BBC’s Inside the Factory programme in which Gregg Wallace toured the farm and made his own batch of honeycomb ice cream, with sales of the product jumping by more than 200 per cent after the show aired.

Mackie's says it is one of the UK's top ice cream brands, and earlier this year it revealed how turnover for the year ending 31 May 2021 increased by 11 per cent to £18.5 million while operating profit rose by 19 per cent to £4.1m.

A message from the Editor:

Mackie’s says its strawberry swirl ice cream uses fruit from fellow Aberdeenshire farming business Castleton Farm near Laurencekirk. Picture: contributed.

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.