Mackie’s of Scotland's two new ice cream flavour combos hit shelves UK-wide

White chocolate and raspberry becomes the latest addition to the firm’s “indulgent” range, while strawberry swirl will become an immediate part of its classic line-up.

A “positive stockist response” means that both flavours will be available UK-wide, with white chocolate and raspberry initially available in Tesco in Scotland and Ocado in England and Wales.

Strawberry swirl will be in Scottish Tesco stores along with an extended listing in Sainsbury’s outlets throughout the UK.

All the fruit used has been sourced from a fellow Aberdeenshire family farming business, Castleton Farm - with sauces created in-house by Mackie’s, using a recently added saucing machine with “gentle processing technology” for the whole fruit.

Development director Kirstin McNutt said: “We want to constantly surprise and delight ice cream lovers and these two new flavours will offer something very new and different.

“Mackie’s and Castleton are two companies with similar ethos: both are family businesses, aim to be self-sufficient in renewable energy and, of course, have a love of desserts.”

Aileen MacDonald, packing manager from Castleton Farm, added: “Enabled by a mix of polytunnels and biomass heat, our growing season runs from March to December, meaning we have plenty of fresh local fruit on hand to supply throughout the year.

“Mackie’s uses our top-grade raspberries and strawberries, frozen on the day they are picked to protect their quality. The entire fruit goes into the compote, adding taste, texture and colour.”

