Expanded deal sees Mackie’s of Scotland ice cream stocked in more than 500 M&S stores

Mackie’s hopes the deal, which is expected to generate an additional £250,000 in sales, will help to build on the success of its existing brand share in Scotland

Bill Thain, the firm’s national account manager, said: “This is a great opportunity that will make our most popular flavour of ice cream more readily available to existing customers, whilst also attracting new ones.

Mackie’s of Scotland has more than doubled its store distribution across Marks & Spencer's network in England for its one-litre tub of traditional ice cream.

“It’s an exciting milestone to see the deal grow with M&S after initial success in Scottish stores. We feel extremely proud to be one of the few brands stocked within one of the most upmarket supermarkets in the country and delighted to be able to extend our availability outside Scotland.”

The company produces the milk and the cream that goes into its products as well as its own packaging on its family farm, Westertown, in Aberdeenshire. Its traditional-brand ice cream is one of top five best-selling premium ice creams in the country.

Mackie’s scooped out further market share last year after a UK-wide trend towards indulgent ice cream brands.

Earlier this year, the firm said it had experienced a 37 per cent leap in sales, meaning that the brand has an estimated 6 per cent slice of the UK market after increasing sales in all major retailers.

