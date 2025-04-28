Lidl reveals the 52 locations in Scotland it wants to open new stores in

“We’re proud to be one of the fastest-growing supermarkets in the country, and with this investment we’re taking another big step in our journey” – Richard Taylor, Lidl GB

Discount supermarket chain Lidl has revealed plans to invest some £500 million as it accelerates its expansion across the UK, with a “wish list” of more than 50 potential future sites identified for Scotland.

The German-owned retailer is pushing forward with plans to open more than 40 new stores in the current financial year - several of those north of the Border. Bosses at Lidl GB said recent UK government planning reforms that apply in England are helping to “remove barriers to development” and support its growth ambitions.

The chain, which has more than 980 stores and 14 distribution centres in England, Scotland and Wales, also published a lengthy list of locations for potential new stores. That includes 52 potential locations for additional Scottish branches.

The firm said it is considering hundreds of potential locations for new stores across the UK, with these including high street, retail park, and mixed-use town centre sites. The investment and store opening plans represent an acceleration in growth for the business, having opened 23 outlets over the previous financial year.

Lidl – part of the Schwarz retail group – is currently the UK’s fastest growing supermarket chain, according to industry data. Figures from Kantar earlier this month suggested that Lidl sales rose by 9.1 per cent over the 12 weeks to March 24. This has seen it take a 7.8 per cent share in the UK grocery market and move closer to overtaking Morrisons, which is currently the UK’s fifth largest supermarket chain.

Richard Taylor, chief real estate officer at Lidl GB, said: “This level of investment is a clear sign of our ambition. As we enter our fourth decade in Great Britain and hurtle towards 1,000 stores, there are still so many parts of the country crying out for convenient access to a Lidl store.

“That’s why we welcome the measures proposed in the government’s Planning and Infrastructure Bill - they recognise the urgent need to remove barriers to development and support the kind of growth we at Lidl are working towards. New Lidl stores mean new jobs, new opportunities for British suppliers, and continued investment into local economies.

“We’re proud to be one of the fastest-growing supermarkets in the country, and with this investment we’re taking another big step in our journey,” he added.

As part of the latest expansion announcement, there are 52 proposed new locations in Scotland that have been identified, with 14 current stores being relocated.

Those 14 stores being relocated/upgraded are: Aberdeen (Mastrick), Bo’ness, Dundee (city centre), Edinburgh (Nicolson Street), Forfar, Fort William, Giffnock, Glasgow (Baillieston), Glasgow (Crookston), Glasgow (Govan), Glasgow (Springburn), Kilmarnock, Leven and Wishaw.

Meanwhile, the locations that are areas of interest to Lidl in Scotland as part of its wish list, rather than confirmed plans or imminent openings are: Aberdeen - Garthdee, Ayr South, Banchory, Bearsden, Bishopbriggs, Bonnyrigg, Broughty Ferry, Clarkston, Clydebank - North, Cumbernauld - North, Cumbernauld - South, Denny, Dumfries, Dunblane, Dunfermline - North, Dunfermline - South, Edinburgh - Barnton/Davidson Mains, Edinburgh - city centre, Edinburgh - Colinton/Currie, Edinburgh - Gilmerton, Edinburgh - Jewel/Newcraighall, Edinburgh - Liberton, Edinburgh - Morningside, Edinburgh - Murrayfield, Edinburgh - Newington/Mayfield, Edinburgh - Oxgangs, Edinburgh - Portobello, Ellon, Glasgow - Cathcart, Glasgow - Drumchapel, Glasgow - Ibrox, Glasgow - Merchant City, Glasgow - Summerston, Helensburgh, Inverness - South, Irvine, Kirkcaldy north/east, Largs, Linlithgow, Milngavie, Moodiesburn, Newton Mearns, Paisley - South, Paisley - West, Peebles, Perth - North, Polmont - Falkirk East, Renfrew, St Andrews, Stenhousemuir, Stonehaven and Westhill.

At the tail end of last year, rival discount supermarket chain Aldi, which is also German owned, said it was planning to open three more Scottish stores during 2025 as part of its £40m expansion plan north of the Border.

Bosses said the investment to be made over two years would allow the chain to keep up with growing consumer demand. In 2024, Aldi celebrated 30 years in Scotland, having opened its first store, in Kilmarnock, in 1994. It said it would be opening stores in Arbroath, Baillieston and Kirkintilloch in 2025.

In addition to the new outlets, the group has committed to extending or refurbishing six of its existing stores over the next two years, with an extension planned for Galashiels, refurbishments planned for Linlithgow, Glenrothes and Stirling and further upgrades in Hamilton and Carluke.

In 2024, Aldi welcomed 58 million customers through its doors in Scotland and now has one Aldi store for every 49,000 people in Scotland, with more than 60 per cent of households in Scotland shopping at its stores, according to industry data.

Sandy Mitchell, regional managing director for Aldi Scotland, said: “I’m very proud to reflect on a highly successful 2024, during which time we welcomed 58 million customers to our Scottish stores, forged valuable partnerships with a range of new suppliers, and celebrated 30 years of Aldi in Scotland.

“It’s remarkable to look back on how far we’ve come since opening our first store in 1994. I am extremely pleased that our presence within the Scottish market has continued to be recognised and celebrated this year, with numerous awards demonstrating our unwavering dedication to providing locally sourced, high-quality Scottish products at affordable prices.

“We remain committed to championing Scotland, creating local jobs, and strengthening our relationships with local partners as we continue to expand and enhance our offering.”

