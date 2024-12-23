Aldi to open in these three Scottish towns as part of £40 million investment plan

“This move is a testament to our belief in Scotland’s vibrant economy and the exceptional quality of its suppliers” – Sandy Mitchell, Aldi Scotland

Discount supermarket chain Aldi is planning to open three more Scottish stores during 2025 as part of a £40 million expansion plan north of the Border.

Bosses said the investment to be made over the next two years would allow the German-owned chain to keep up with growing consumer demand. In 2024, Aldi celebrated 30 years in Scotland, having opened its first store, in Kilmarnock, in 1994. It will be opening three new stores, in Arbroath, Baillieston and Kirkintilloch, in 2025.

In addition to the new outlets, the group has committed to extending or refurbishing six of its existing stores over the next two years, with an extension planned for Galashiels, refurbishments planned for Linlithgow, Glenrothes and Stirling and further upgrades in Hamilton and Carluke.

This year, the chain welcomed 58 million customers through its doors in Scotland and now has one Aldi store for every 49,000 people in Scotland, with more than 60 per cent of households in Scotland shopping at its stores, according to industry data. In 2025, Aldi will launch a recruitment drive for more than 100 additional logistics team members to work at its Bathgate regional distribution centre.

Sandy Mitchell, regional managing director for Aldi Scotland, said: “I’m very proud to reflect on a highly successful 2024, during which time we welcomed 58 million customers to our Scottish stores, forged valuable partnerships with a range of new suppliers, and celebrated 30 years of Aldi in Scotland.

“It’s remarkable to look back on how far we’ve come since opening our first store in 1994. I am extremely pleased that our presence within the Scottish market has continued to be recognised and celebrated this year, with numerous awards demonstrating our unwavering dedication to providing locally sourced, high-quality Scottish products at affordable prices.

“As we look ahead to 2025, we remain committed to reaching more customers than ever before, with the opening of more stores and increased investment in Scotland. This move is a testament to our belief in Scotland’s vibrant economy and the exceptional quality of its suppliers,” he added. “We remain committed to championing Scotland, creating local jobs, and strengthening our relationships with local partners as we continue to expand and enhance our offering.”

Aldi said its commitment to Scottish products had been recognised in the National Farmers Union Scotland (NFUS) “shelf watch” survey, which found that throughout 2024 the chain stocked the most Scottish produce of all retailers, compared to the Co-op, Lidl, Morrisons, Marks & Spencer, Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s. The survey, which was conducted on behalf of farmers and crofters, also found that Aldi was the only retailer to stock 100 per cent fresh Scottish pork, had the highest percentage (89.7 per cent) of Scottish potatoes, and stocked 100 per cent Scottish milk and eggs.