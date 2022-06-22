Leading hotel figure named chairman of UKHospitality Scotland

Chris Wayne-Wills, chief executive of Crerar Hotels, takes over as chairman from Calum Ross, owner and proprietor of Loch Melfort Hotel in Argyll.

Elected by the UKHospitality Scotland committee, Wayne-Wills takes on the high-profile role at a crucial time for the sector as it moves out from the shadow of the pandemic and grapples with unprecedented inflationary pressures and workforce shortages.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wayne-Wills, who has more than 25 years of experience in senior management positions in the hotel and tourism industry, said: “I look forward to playing my part in supporting hospitality move towards recovery. Our businesses are bearing the brunt of the current economic challenges, but collectively we are resilient, innovative and determined to succeed.

“Working with the executive director in Scotland and the team in London, I will help ensure that our members and businesses have their voice heard on the issues that matter. Our sector is one of Scotland’s greatest economic success stories, delivering jobs, enhancing communities and showcasing the very best of our country to guests and visitors.”

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UKHospitality, added: “It is wonderful to see someone of Chris’s pedigree and calibre elected chairman in Scotland.

“For almost 11 years our previous chairman Calum Ross worked tirelessly, making the case for our members and sector - in particular providing vital leadership during the pandemic. On behalf of our members and colleagues at UKHospitality I would like to publicly thank Calum for all he has done.”