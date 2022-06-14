New name and look for The Deeside Inn after seven-figure revamp

The Deeside Inn has been given a £2.2 million refurbishment by Edinburgh-based Crerar Hotels, including a new design concept, spa treatment rooms and dining experience – with work nearing completion.

The property, a “stone’s throw” from the Queen’s Scottish residence in the heart of the Victorian village of Ballater, is now known as the Balmoral Arms, with new jobs being created at the venue.

The group added that the upgrade is part of an ongoing programme of investment across 2022, which will see £4.5m spent, also encompassing Golf View Hotel & Spa in Nairn and Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa.

Crerar Hotels unveiled the results of a £500,000 overhaul of the five-star Glencoe Inn and a £3.5m transformation of Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa last year. The total spend on the group’s portfolio – which also includes Thainstone House in Inverurie and the Oban Bay Hotel – to more than £10m over the past year.

Crerar Hotels chief executive Chris Wayne-Wills said: “Investing so significantly and relaunching the Balmoral Arms means we can offer guests an experience that is fitting with the wider area’s royal heritage, as they take in all that this stunning corner of Scotland has to offer. We look forward to welcoming guests to experience the Balmoral Arms over the summer months.”

The group was founded by hotelier Paddy Crerar, and says that more than half of its distributable profits are gifted annually to deserving local causes.