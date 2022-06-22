Prices continue to rise at the fastest rate in 40 years as UK inflation hits 9.1% in May

The increase matches what analysts had expected.

“Though still at historically high levels, the annual inflation rate was little changed in May,” said ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Continued steep food price rises and record high petrol prices were offset by clothing costs rising by less than this time last year, and a drop in often fluctuating computer games prices.

The rate of inflation rose again in May, remaining at 40-year highs, the Office for National Statistics has said.

“The price of goods leaving factories rose at their fastest rate in 45 years, driven by widespread food price rises, while the cost of raw materials leapt at their fastest rate on record.”

The figure is now at the highest level since February 1982, when it stood at 10.2%.

The Bank of England has warned inflation will reach 11% this year.