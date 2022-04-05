Law firm Shoosmiths and Scottish FA cheer partnership achieving goals

Shoosmiths, which has offices in Edinburgh and Glasgow, in 2019 signed a four-year deal with the football body with a view to backing the training of at least 20 new referees and 200 new coaches in women’s youth and senior football by 2023.

The law firm says the latest statistics from the Scottish FA reveal that there has once again been an increase across six regional areas in Scotland in females starting on their coaching journey, for example more than 100 woman referees have been introduced to the game since January 2019.

Janette Spee d, head of the business in Scotland, said: “Shoosmiths highly values teamwork, leadership and talent-development. We believe these are attributes that can also be encouraged through participation in women’s football.

“We are very proud that statistics suggest our support of the Scottish FA since 2019 is significantly helping more women to apply and nurture their talent and leadership skills to train and qualify as coaches and referees. This strengthens the grassroots structure of the sport and ensures more young girls can enjoy being active playing football in communities throughout Scotland.”

Fiona McIntyre, head of girls’ and women’s football at the Scottish FA, said it is “heartwarming” seeing statistics showing progress, with key support from “dedicated partners like Shoosmiths, who have shown their commitment to the Scottish game – I hope, and believe, these numbers will only go one way and that’s something we can all be proud of”.

