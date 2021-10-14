Law firm Shoosmiths poised to move team into larger Glasgow base

The move sees 13 legal advisors and partners based in the city, with the opening of the 5,000 square-foot office complementing the firm’s established operation in Edinburgh.
Barry McKeown, real estate partner and head of the Glasgow office, said: “I am very pleased to see our expanding team of talented lawyers and support staff moving into our new Glasgow premises at The Garment Factory.
“Though we’ve worked from a small hub on West Regent Street since 2019, this lease of significant attractive office space in the heart of Glasgow marks a step-change in our operation and ambitions in the west of Scotland. This includes a concerted drive to further add to our legal headcount to service key sectors.”
Chief executive Simon Boss said: “The opening of our Glasgow office is a proud moment for Shoosmiths, having opened a hub in the city a little over two years ago in response to client demand.
“In this time, we’ve hired some exceptional talent and won some extraordinary mandates, and we have a strong leadership team who will deliver success for our clients and the firm.”
The move to a new Glasgow base comes in a year when the firm recorded a strong financial performance. Annual revenue was up 9 per cent year-on-year to £167.9 million, net profit rose 31 per cent to £55.4m and profit per equity partner (PEP) jumped 41 per cent to £658,000.