Law firm Shoosmiths poised to move team into larger Glasgow base

The move sees 13 legal advisors and partners based in the city, with the opening of the 5,000 square-foot office complementing the firm’s established operation in Edinburgh.

Barry McKeown, real estate partner and head of the Glasgow office, said: “I am very pleased to see our expanding team of talented lawyers and support staff moving into our new Glasgow premises at The Garment Factory.

“Though we’ve worked from a small hub on West Regent Street since 2019, this lease of significant attractive office space in the heart of Glasgow marks a step-change in our operation and ambitions in the west of Scotland. This includes a concerted drive to further add to our legal headcount to service key sectors.”

Michael McLaughlin, head of employment law for Shoosmiths in Scotland, Fiona Cameron, banking partner, and Barry McKeown, real estate partner and head of the Glasgow office, pictured outside the entrance to The Garment Factory where the firm has taken about 5,000 square feet of office space. Picture: Peter Sandground

Chief executive Simon Boss said: “The opening of our Glasgow office is a proud moment for Shoosmiths, having opened a hub in the city a little over two years ago in response to client demand.

“In this time, we’ve hired some exceptional talent and won some extraordinary mandates, and we have a strong leadership team who will deliver success for our clients and the firm.”

The move to a new Glasgow base comes in a year when the firm recorded a strong financial performance. Annual revenue was up 9 per cent year-on-year to £167.9 million, net profit rose 31 per cent to £55.4m and profit per equity partner (PEP) jumped 41 per cent to £658,000.

