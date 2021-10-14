Law firm Shoosmiths poised to move team into larger Glasgow base

UK legal firm Shoosmiths will move into its new office within Glasgow’s The Garment Factory this Monday.

By Scott Reid
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 12:30 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The move sees 13 legal advisors and partners based in the city, with the opening of the 5,000 square-foot office complementing the firm’s established operation in Edinburgh.

Barry McKeown, real estate partner and head of the Glasgow office, said: “I am very pleased to see our expanding team of talented lawyers and support staff moving into our new Glasgow premises at The Garment Factory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“Though we’ve worked from a small hub on West Regent Street since 2019, this lease of significant attractive office space in the heart of Glasgow marks a step-change in our operation and ambitions in the west of Scotland. This includes a concerted drive to further add to our legal headcount to service key sectors.”

Michael McLaughlin, head of employment law for Shoosmiths in Scotland, Fiona Cameron, banking partner, and Barry McKeown, real estate partner and head of the Glasgow office, pictured outside the entrance to The Garment Factory where the firm has taken about 5,000 square feet of office space. Picture: Peter Sandground

Chief executive Simon Boss said: “The opening of our Glasgow office is a proud moment for Shoosmiths, having opened a hub in the city a little over two years ago in response to client demand.

“In this time, we’ve hired some exceptional talent and won some extraordinary mandates, and we have a strong leadership team who will deliver success for our clients and the firm.”

The move to a new Glasgow base comes in a year when the firm recorded a strong financial performance. Annual revenue was up 9 per cent year-on-year to £167.9 million, net profit rose 31 per cent to £55.4m and profit per equity partner (PEP) jumped 41 per cent to £658,000.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers. If you haven’t already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription: www.scotsman.com/subscriptions

GlasgowEdinburgh
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.