Shoosmiths grabs place on housebuilder Taylor Wimpey’s Scottish legal panel

Law firm Shoosmiths has been appointed to housebuilding giant Taylor Wimpey’s Scottish legal panel.

By Scott Reid
Sunday, 2nd January 2022, 4:55 am
Janette Speed, real estate partner and head of Shoosmiths Scotland.

The firm is the only one to secure a place on the housebuilder’s legal roster in Scotland, England and Wales. It follows Taylor Wimpey concluding its latest panel review.

The Scottish panel will commence this month for a period of three years. Shoosmiths’ appointment is on a full-service basis, with the firm able to provide legal support on matters including core real estate, planning, strategic land, construction and regulatory.

Shoosmiths is the only new addition to Taylor Wimpey’s legal panels, with a total of four law firms appointed in Scotland and seven in England and Wales.

Janette Speed, real estate partner and head of Shoosmiths Scotland, said: “A month on from opening our new office in Glasgow, this latest appointment reaffirms our strategy for growth and the strength of Shoosmiths’ Scottish real estate division and presence in the living sector.”

