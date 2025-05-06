King’s Awards for Enterprise 2025: The 11 Scottish businesses recognised by King Charles

“There are some excellent Scottish businesses recognised in this year’s King’s Awards for Enterprise” – Gareth Thomas, minister for services, small businesses and exports

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A private tour operator, a whisky glass maker and an engineering specialist that has become a market leader in water treatment technologies are among 11 Scottish recipients announced in the latest King’s Awards for Enterprise.

Businesses from South Lanarkshire to the Highlands have been recognised in what is one of the UK’s most prestigious business awards. The winners fall into three categories - innovation, international trade and “promoting opportunity”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The businesses awarded cover a variety of sectors including biotech, tourism and the spirits industry, and are based around the country. They have been recognised by the King as among the best in the country, highlighting the ambition, ingenuity and success of the UK’s diverse business community. The awards were formerly known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise and have been running for almost six decades now.

Team members at Ross-shire Engineering (RSE), which was awarded for its innovation.

Three Scottish companies - Glencairn Crystal Studio, Gray & Adams and Ross-shire Engineering (RSE) - were awarded for their innovative practices, seven for their achievements - Aydya, Fennex, Impact Subsea, Occupancy Marketing, Rabbie’s Trail Burners, Rubberatkins and Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services - in international trade and one, ACS Clothing, for promoting opportunity through social mobility.

Gareth Thomas, minister for services, small businesses and exports, said: “There are some excellent Scottish businesses recognised in this year’s King’s Awards for Enterprise: from Impact Subsea's cutting-edge technology to Glencairn Crystal’s premium glassware.

“I wish the winners every success as they continue to grow, innovate and prosper, and commend the invaluable contributions they have already made to communities at home in Scotland and abroad, helping to boost the UK economy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland Office minister Kirsty McNeill said: “Huge congratulations go to all 11 Scottish winners of the King’s Awards for Enterprise. Innovative companies like these are a key part of our plan for change - vital to delivering economic growth in Scotland, along with good, skilled jobs. It is amazing to see such business drive and flair right across Scotland.”

Scott Davidson, new product development director at Glencairn Crystal. Picture: Ferla Paolo Photography

This year’s recipients from Scotland include Glencairn Crystal Studio, which is based in East Kilbride and specialises in the design, creation and supply of premium drinks packaging. The firm has been recognised in the awards’ innovation category.

Scott Davidson, new product development director at Glencairn Crystal, said: “We are truly honoured and thrilled to have received the King’s Award. As a family run business for over 40 years, we have a valued team of talented employees and innovation is at the core of everything we do.

“This award is a testament to the passion, creativity, and dedication of everyone here at Glencairn Crystal, and to our mission of pushing the boundaries of what is possible in glassware.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ross-shire Engineering (RSE), which was founded in 1982 and is based in Muir of Ord, designs and manufactures products and provides services for purifying drinking water, recycling wastewater and treating industrial process water. It now employs more than 2,000 people at engineering and manufacturing sites in several locations across the UK.

RSE chief executive Steve Slessor said: “The King’s Award is the most prestigious business award a UK company can receive. It’s a tremendous honour and a recognition of the technical expertise and innovation we’ve developed over more than 40 years.

“We are proud to be a company rooted in the Highlands, supported by several generations of local families. Creating skilled, sustainable employment in rural communities remains central to our purpose.”

Aberdeen-based Impact Subsea, which specialises in sonar and sensor systems for underwater vehicles and associated applications, was recognised in the international trade category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Managing director Benedict Grant said: “Receiving the King’s Award is an incredible honour and a testament to the hard work, dedication and innovation of the entire Impact Subsea team. It's a proud moment for us, recognising our commitment to excellence and our success in expanding our reach in the global, subsea technology sector. This award inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible on the world stage.”

The King’s Awards for Enterprise were previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise and were renamed two years ago to reflect the King’s desire to continue the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II by recognising outstanding UK businesses. The awards programme, now in its 59th year, has recognised more than 8,000 companies since its inception.

His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenants - the King’s representatives in each county - will be presenting the awards to businesses locally throughout the year. One representative from each winning business will also be invited to a special royal reception.

Eligible businesses are free to apply for one or more categories. The recipients have to pass a robust assessment process, and are judged by experts from the industry, including a representative from the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, academia, the voluntary sector and senior officials in Whitehall. On that basis, each year, the awards recipients are recommended by the Prime Minister and approved by His Majesty The King.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recipients are permitted to fly the King’s Awards flag at their main office and use the emblem on marketing materials. Recipients are also given a grant of appointment - an official certificate - and a commemorative crystal trophy. The awards are valid for five years.

Charandeep Singh, judge for the King’s Awards for Enterprise and deputy chief executive at the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, said: “It was a real privilege to see the incredible innovation and impact coming from businesses across Scotland.

“The calibre of this year’s Scottish winners was truly inspiring, and they are shining examples of what’s possible when ambition meets purpose. I would strongly encourage more Scottish businesses to put themselves forward for this prestigious award. It’s a fantastic opportunity to gain national recognition and showcase the outstanding entrepreneurship happening right here in Scotland.”