Scottish engineering group sees headcount pass 1,000 with English acquisition

Muir of Ord-based RSE – Ross-shire Engineering – will take up a majority stake in Technical Control Systems (TCS), which is one of the UK’s largest designers and manufacturers of low voltage switchgear, motor control centres, relay protection panels and control panels.

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, also includes the continuation of TCS’s joint venture, TAP (Total Automation & Power), which provides systems integration to customers including Thames Water, Yorkshire Water and Southern Water.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RSE managing director Allan Dallas said: “The acquisition adds an additional 52 skilled resources and 3,400 square metres of manufacturing capacity to our group, taking us over 1,000 employees in the UK.

Technical Control Systems (TCS) is one of the UK’s largest designers and manufacturers of low voltage switchgear, motor control centres, relay protection panels and control panels.

“We were attracted to TCS by their reputation in the English water market, the electrical supply industry and the service benefits we could bring our customers with a more integrated approach.

“Demand for our innovative water treatment technologies has also promoted the need for additional manufacturing capacity and technical skills. The acquisition makes RSE one of the largest single providers of automation and control systems in the UK water industry.”

TCS managing director Jonathan Somers added: “The business has been under family and management ownership for 52 years and has a strong track record in the UK water and other sectors.

“We are hopeful that as part of the RSE family we will create new opportunities for our staff and enhance our current offering to the market.

“The role of automation and technology will play an increasing role in the industry’s drive to reduce carbon, and we are excited to be joining a sector specialist like RSE who invest so deeply in research and development to achieve its success.”

RSE is owned by Envoy & Partners. Its founders are building a portfolio of industrial service groups, of which RSE is said to be attracting “significant” investment.

Envoy’s chief executive Iain MacGregor noted that TCS was the second of four acquisitions lined up for RSE in the current year, which should take the company to over £130 million in revenues.

A message from the Editor: