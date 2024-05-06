A group of 13 Scottish firms have been honoured for their achievements by what are regarded as the most prestigious business awards in the UK.

The baker’s dozen selected this year by The King’s Awards for Enterprise, now in their 58th year and formerly known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, come from across Scotland, including Aberdeenshire, Ayrshire, Midlothian, and the Highlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Awards are given for outstanding achievement in innovation, international trade, sustainable development, and promoting opportunity through social mobility, and are valid for five years. Today sees not just the announcement of the latest winners, but also applications opening for the 2025 Awards.

Among the winners is Perle Hotels, which has five properties in the Highlands and Islands including Glencoe House (pictured). Picture: contributed.

Scotland’s 2024 winners include, in the International Trade category, Deep Casing Tools (based in Aberdeenshire); Eribé Knitwear (Melrose); Monitor Systems Scotland (Aberdeen); Maritime Developments (Westhill); James Johnston & Co. of Elgin; Perle Hotels (Portree); Rohr Aero Services, (Prestwick); and SnapDragon Monitoring (Edinburgh).

JST Services (Floating Piers) (based in Ayr); Liquid Gas Equipment, trading as Babcock LGE (Rosyth); Sarco Stopper (Broxburn); and Vascutek, trading as Terumo Aortic (Inchinnan); have been recognised in the Innovation category – and Mike Stoane Lighting (Loanhead) has been awarded both in this and the Sustainable Development category.

Beth Rehman, brand director at Perle Hotels, which has five properties in the Highlands and Islands that last year welcomed guests from 90 countries, said: “We see the award as a huge pat on the back for the whole team… Just as it did in 2019, the award will do much to spur us on to attract further new overseas territories, to build on our existing markets and, we hope, improve our profile worldwide.”

JST is a logistics company active in the port services sector, providing operations throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its MD Richard Jennings said: “As a service business, receiving The King’s Award for Innovation is an absolute honour for the company, and a huge testament to our employees, partners and customers.”

Rosemary Eribé, chief executive and founder of Eribé Knitwear, said: “Being awarded The King’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade is a real honour. It is about all of us, the award recognises how focused teamwork can create such magic and success. We see this award as celebrating and recognising the incredible work done by our retailers, suppliers, agents, and team Eribé in bringing stunning knitwear to our customers.”

UK Minister for Enterprise Kevin Hollinrake said: “I congratulate the incredible Scottish businesses who have received a King’s Awards for Enterprise this year. Businesses like JST Services who exemplify innovation, and Eribé Knitwear who are exporting British excellence across the globe, truly inspire confidence in the British enterprise. I wish them every success and commend the invaluable contributions they make to communities both at home and overseas, helping to grow the UK economy.”