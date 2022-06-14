Jobs in offing as logistics group opens new facility near Glasgow Airport

The facility at Westway Park stretches to some 67,000 square feet and will see the firm increase its storage and distribution capacity by 14 per cent.

Bosses said the business would gain easy access to the M8 motorway and a new road link to Glasgow Airport. The new centre will have the capacity for 12,000 pallets.

Bullet Express’ expanding network also includes major operations in Bothwell and Baillieston.

Established more than 30 years ago, the firm currently has about 150 employees providing a European road freight service, worldwide air and sea freight support and stacked storage for customers.

Westway Park, owned by Canmoor and Ares Management Corporation, provides industrial, warehousing, distribution and office space for companies of all sizes across a number of industries.

David McCutcheon, co-founder and chief executive at Bullet Express, said: “With our expanding client base, we simply needed additional storage space to facilitate this demand and business growth. Our new centre at Westway offers quality secure space, along with good eaves height, which enables optimum storage space.

“The location also offers excellent connectivity, particularly allowing for easy access to the M8 and the new road link to Glasgow Airport.

“We are installing racking throughout the site to accommodate 12,000 pallets of which 10,000 will be racked storage and 2,000 floor storage.”