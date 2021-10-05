Family cooperage firm takes up space near Glasgow Airport for new venture

Westway Cooperage is owned and managed by Jamie Riley, a third-generation master cooper, whose family have been in the cooperage business since 1961.

The company has agreed terms for a 5,300-square-foot unit at Westway Park in Renfrew on a five-year lease.

The industrial space is currently being fitted out, with the business set to launch officially in the new year.

Riley said: “We are very excited about launching our new business. We were keen to find a location which met our business needs.

“We are currently undertaking fit out works and look forward to being fully operational in early 2022.”

Toby Saul, asset manager of site owner Canmoor, added: “Securing Westway Cooperage is yet another boost for the park and we wish Jamie every success with the new business venture.

“Our ongoing strategy of investment and improvement is proving popular with occupiers in the Scottish market.

“Since purchasing Westway in 2018, we have invested significantly into building refurbishment and park infrastructure, including the recent £3 million refurbishment of Block D, with 40,000 sq ft already let to Agility Logistics and strong interest in the remaining 60,000 sq ft.

“Development work is also progressing well on the brand new 120,400 sq ft Filshill Distribution Centre.”

Westway is seen as a strategic industrial and distribution location in the heart of the Glasgow Airport Investment area.

