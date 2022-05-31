Summer holidays: Travel chaos hits Glasgow Airport, with queues 'snaking into car park'

Business traveler John Morrison, 60, arrived at 5:45am on Tuesday morning with no luggage to fly to Gatwick at 6:45am for a day trip.

He was shocked to see a queue that snaked around the first floor and around the car park.

Mr Morrison, who lives in Glasgow, boarded the flight and arrived in London as planned. but said around half the flight was empty and wondered if people had got caught in the queue.

He said he saw only “three security berths” open at the airport in Paisley, Renfrewshire.

Mr Morrison said: "There was hundreds of people queuing, I couldn't work out what was happening.

"The queue went round the first floor and round the car park.

Travel chaos hit Glasgow Airport on Tuesday morning, with queues as pictured here/ Picture: John Morrison/SWNS

"Fortunately I had fast track, but I still had to queue.

"Most people seemed to be going on holiday, there were lots of kids.

"Most people seemed to be in a good mood.

"There weren't enough security berths open, maybe two or three were open.

"They either hadn't anticipated the rush or there weren't enough staff.

"I managed to get through because I had a priority pass, but the plane was half full.

"I do fly a lot and I have never seen queues like it in Glasgow."

A spokesman for Glasgow Airport said: "This morning's average queue time at security was longer than usual. However, passengers moved through at a steady pace to reach their flights.

"The airport is busier than it has been for more than two years as passenger demand continues to increase.

"Our teams are working extremely hard and we would ask passengers to ensure they come prepared for security inspection and, crucially, arrive at the airport as per their airline's stated check-in opening time and not before.