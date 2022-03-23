Jeweller Hamilton & Inches polishing new talent with new Craft Academy initiative

The business – a Royal Warrant Holder – said the new offering complements its “exceptional” silversmiths, goldsmiths, polishers, hand-engravers and watchmakers, creating “crucial” apprenticeships and training, and helping support and develop the future of craftsmanship in Scotland.

The Hamilton & Inches Craft Academy is offering two silversmithing internships for third-year university students, and one four-year polishing apprenticeship.

The placements will be undertaken at the Hamilton & Inches workshops, which are located above the recently refurbished showroom in the centre of Edinburgh. The successful candidates will gain experience to create elaborate pieces such as Scottish Rugby’s Cuttitta Cup, which will be contested annually between Scotland and Italy in the Six Nations Championship, and was unveiled earlier this month.

Hamilton & Inches chief executive Victoria Houghton said the launch of the Craft Academy furthers the firm’s “quest to support the future of craft in Scotland”, and provides “invaluable opportunities for budding artisans… We look forward to inspiring the next generation of talent”.

David Ramsay, senior silversmith at the firm, joined as a modern-day apprentice, saying he knows “first-hand the brilliant opportunity this presents – there is nothing more important than the passing on of skills to ensure we continue to protect our industry into the future and I’m excited to welcome the new additions to our team”.

Hamilton & Inches was founded by James Hamilton and his nephew Robert Kirk Inches in 1866, and has been based at 87 George Street in the Scottish capital since 1952.

