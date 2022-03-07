Massimo Cuttitta remembered as Scotland and Italy to play for new trophy in Six Nations clash

Massimo Cuttitta, the former Scotland scrum coach who died of Covid last year. Picture: Fotosport/David Gibson/Shutterstock

The winners will be presented with the Cuttitta Cup to celebrate the contribution of Massimo Cuttitta to both nations.

The former Italy captain and Scotland scrum coach died of Covid 11 months ago at the age of 54.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trophy, made by Edinburgh jewellers Hamilton & Inches, will be contested for the first time when Italy and Scotland meet at the Stadio Olimpico this weekend.

The Cuttitta Cup has been made by Edinburgh jewellers Hamilton & Inches. Picture: Scottish Rugby

Massimo won 70 caps for Italy in a ten-year Test career from 1990, captaining his country on 22 occasions.

When he retired as a player, he worked as a scrum consultant with Edinburgh Rugby and Glasgow Warriors before becoming Scotland scrum coach from 2009-2015.

“When Massimo passed away, it was evident how highly regarded he was whether in Italy, Scotland or beyond, as a scrum technician but above all, as a selfless, warm and compassionate human being,” said Mark Dodson, Scottish Rugby’s chief executive.

“Massimo was a big man, who made a big impression on the people fortunate enough to meet him.

“We wanted there to be something tangible by which Massimo could be remembered and we were delighted to put forward a trophy in his honour.”

Marzio Innocenti, president of the Italian Rugby Federation, said: “Massimo has been a great servant of Italian rugby during his time with the Azzurri jersey and, as a scrum coach, his ability to innovate such a key area of the game made him a magnificent ambassador for our rugby beyond the borders.”

Cuttitta’s twin brother, Marcello, himself an international winger, added: “Massimo loved Scotland. He loved the Scottish people. There’s always a story behind sporting trophies and to think that in 100 years’ time, people will hear the story of Massimo when they see this trophy is quite incredible.”

To mark his contribution to the scrum, the cup’s design incorporates a loosehead prop on one handle and a tighthead on the other.

There is now a trophy available for each of Scotland’s five Six Nations matches:

v England – the Calcutta Cup

v Ireland – the Centenary Quaich

v France – the Auld Alliance Trophy

v Wales – the Doddie Weir Cup and