The iPhone 16 will be the first new Apple phone since the equally-imaginatively named iPhone 15 was reeased last year. | AFP via Getty Images

Here’s how to make sure you’re first to hear about how Apple intend to continue their march to technological world domination.

It’s that time of year again - every September for well over a decade Apple have revealed what new gadgets they have up their collective sleeves.

All the tech announcements will be made this evening (Monday, September 9) and you’ll be able to watch them along with those making the trek to California in real life via your television, computer or smartphone.

Leading the headlines will be the new iPhone 16 range, but expect news about the likes of their range of computers, Apple Watches and AirPod headphones too.

Here’s what you need to know.

Where is the keynote taking place?

The event is taking place in the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

Named after the tech company’s co-founder, it’s an underground auditorium that holds up to 1,000 people in the company’s space-aged HQ that is reported to have cost around $5 billion to build. Designed by architecture firm Foster and Partner, it was opened in 2017.

Who will be making the keynote address?

It’s expected that the keynote will be led by Apple CEO Tim Cook.

What is the keynote called?

The event is entitled ‘It’s Glowtime’, it’s thought to refer to a pleasing glow that will appear around the frame of the phone when AI assistant Siri is being used.

What time will it start in the UK?

The speeches and announcements will begin at 6pm.

Can I watch the Apple’s ‘It’s Glowtime’ live in the UK?

There are no lack of ways to catch all the action live. You can pop over to Apple’s own website here, join in on YouTube here, or find it on AppleTV.

The smart money is on the iPhone 16 range going onsale on Friday, September 20, with presales opening a week earlier.