2 . iPhone 3G/3GS

Interestingly, there was never an iPhone 2, with the second generation of the phone named after the 3G connectivity that speeded up internet access to make the phone far more usable. The iPhone 3G was released in 2008 and became the bestselling handset in the USA by the end of the year (overtaking the Motorola RAZR V3). An updated version, the iPhone 3GS, was released the next year, and was the first to record video. | Getty Images