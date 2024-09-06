Apple's iPhone 15 range is about to have a successor. | AFP via Getty Images

Apple’s flagship smartphone is about to get an update - and plenty of details have been leaked.

It’s been more than 17 years since Apple released its first-generation iPhone - a product that was destined to change the way we use mobile phones and prove incredibly profitable for the company.

Since then, over 2.6 billion iPhones have been sold, with a swathe of new features arriving with each new itineration - from facial recognitions and wireless payments to ever-more-advanced cameras and screens.

Last year the most up-to-date models were released, which saw Apple finally switch from their 'Lightning' charging cable to a regular USB-C port.

Now it’s almost time for its successor - so here’s what we know.

When will the iPhone 16 be announced?

Apple’s iPhone 16 keynote will take place in their Cupertino headquarters, in California, and start at 6pm. You can watch it live on Apple’s website, YouTube or Apple TV.

Entitled ‘It’s Glowtime’, it’s thought to refer to a pleasing glow that will appear around the frame of the phone when AI assistant Siri is being used.

When will I be able to buy the new iPhone 16 range?

The smart money is on the iPhone 16 range going onsale on Friday, September 20, with presales opening a week earlier.

How many models will there be?

As with the iPhone 15 there are expected to be four versions of the iPhone 16 - two sizes of iPhone 16 Pro (the iPhone 16 Pro and the larger iPhone 16 Pro Max) and two slightly less powerful iPhone 16s (the basic iPhone 16 and the larger iPhone 16 Plus).

What are the rumoured new features on the new iPhone 16s?

The design of the iPhone 16s seems likely to be very similar to the iPhone 15s - it’ll take at least one more generation for any real design rethink.

As ever, there will be faster chips and improved cameras on the new models, which are expected to have slightly larger screens - plus better battery life.

All models will now have an ‘action’ button that can be programmed to perform a range of tasks such as taking a picture or turning on the torch.

There’s also expected to be an additional pressure-sensitive button which would mean that you can (for instance) focus the camera with light pressure before taking a picture with heavier pressure. This could end up being a Pro-only feature.

There will also likely be a number of tweaks to make the phone work better as an AI assistant - including a more sensitive microphone.

Will the iPhone 16 be larger than the iPhone 15?

It looks like the iPhone 16 and the larger iPhone 16 Plus will be the same size as their predecessors, while the iPhone 16 Pro and the larger iPhone 16 Pro Max will be slightly taller and wider. A different camera configuration for the basic models means you’ll probably be looking for a new case whichever one you go for.

What colours will the iPhone 16 come in?

Here's the important bit! The iPhone 16 is expected to come in the same five colours as the iPhone 15: blue, pink, black, green, and yellow. BUT, there’s also rumoured to be a bronze version.