Investment in speculative East Kilbride industrial park pays off with all units fully let

A multi-million-pound investment in a speculative industrial park has paid off with all ten units now fully let.

Knight Property Group said its continued investment in speculative development sites in Lanarkshire has boosted economic activity in the local area, after revealing that all of the units were fully let at the first phase of Langlands Commercial Park, East Kilbride. The remaining space has been let to James Raeburn & Sons, Munro EV and Kukoon Homes who have all agreed five-year leases on the 2,500-square-foot units. Other occupiers include Strachan & Kemp, RGM Vent, Anzada & Co and ETS.

Howard Crawshaw, managing director of Knight Property Group, said: “Achieving a full house at what was a speculative development is great news and we are grateful to all our tenants for placing their trust in us and taking space at the development. We completed the speculative development of phase four last year, which was traded to Corney and Barrow and are now close to commencing the construction of the next phase in the coming months, which is a 26,000 sq ft warehouse, scheduled for completion towards the end of this year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gregor Brown of GM Brown added: “We received positive demand for this development. Achieving full occupancy is a fantastic achievement, which confirms Knight’s belief in this quality development from the outset.”

Ryden and GM Brown are joint agents for Knight Property Group at Langlands Commercial Park Phase 1. The park is located within the well-established Kelvin South and Langlands industrial areas of East Kilbride, adjacent to Sainsbury’s logistics facility.

Built by main contractor Clark Contracts for Knight Property Group, which was established in the North-east in 1987, Langlands Commercial Park (Phase 4) was completed last summer following investment of around £4 million. The building comprises a 24,015-square-foot industrial warehouse, with 1,988 sq ft of office space, powered roller shutter doors and electric car charging points. Michael Scanlan, director of Clark Contracts, said: “It has been great to continue our relationship with the Knight Property Group team to deliver this high-quality industrial development, which has also allowed us to further demonstrate our expertise in the sector.”