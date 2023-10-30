Inverness, Fife and Glasgow first ports of call as Small Business Saturday takes to road

An annual campaign to encourage people to “shop local” will hit the road in Scotland this week as it enters its second decade of supporting small businesses.

Small Business Saturday’s tour is being launched north of the Border in a bid to help firms cope with “persistent economic challenges”. With an aim to “spotlight and celebrate” the contribution made by the UK’s 5.5 million small businesses to the economy and local communities, the roadshow was due to set off in Inverness today and go on to visit Fife (Tuesday) and Glasgow (Wednesday), alongside 20 other towns and cities across the UK, before finishing in London shortly ahead of the main Small Business Saturday event on December 2.

Now in its second decade in the UK, Small Business Saturday is a grassroots, non-commercial campaign that celebrates small business success and encourages consumers to shop local and to support businesses in their communities. The campaign is being supported by BT Skills for Tomorrow.

Michelle Ovens, director of Small Business Saturday UK, said: “We are thrilled to kick off this year's tour in Scotland as we count down to Small Business Saturday. With the campaign this year, we want to shine a light on the nation’s fantastic small firms and instill a real sense of optimism for next year, especially at a time when many entrepreneurs are struggling with some persistent economic challenges.”

The Small Business Saturday nationwide tour came to Edinburgh in 2022.

Promise Okoye, founder of D’Lux Gift Box in Glasgow, said: “I am thrilled to see Small Business Saturday’s nationwide tour begin its journey in Inverness. Running a business comes with its unique set of challenges, and having the backing of the campaign has been a game changer. I am so grateful for this incredible initiative, which not only champions small businesses but also fosters a sense of unity and purpose among entrepreneurs.”

Gillian Erskine, co-founder of WildStrong, a business in Fife offering outdoor running and strength-building classes, added: “There are so many fantastic small businesses across the UK, it's wonderful to have a network that unites and supports us. The tour helps showcase the real diversity of businesses across the country - and in our case it's great to put Fife’s small businesses on map.”

With sustainability high on the agenda for small businesses, the roadshow will make use of electric vehicles to reduce emissions and reflect the efforts business owners are making on the journey to net zero. This will include touring with a state-of-the-art eco-friendly bike - the Electro Ride X - from London electric motorbike company Stirling Eco.

There will also be opportunities for business owners across Scotland and the wider UK to take part in Small Business Saturday’s online programme of free business support that is being offered as part of the tour.