BT makes Scottish commitment with multi-million-pound Glasgow HQ revamp

Telecoms giant BT said it was “reaffirming its commitment to Scotland” after completing a multi-million pound revamp of its flagship Glasgow office next to the Clyde.
By Scott Reid
Published 14th Sep 2023, 11:19 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 11:44 BST
 Comment
The Glasgow refurbishment has created a modern workplace, which will be home to hundreds of people from across BT Group. Picture by Jeff HolmesThe Glasgow refurbishment has created a modern workplace, which will be home to hundreds of people from across BT Group. Picture by Jeff Holmes
The Glasgow refurbishment has created a modern workplace, which will be home to hundreds of people from across BT Group. Picture by Jeff Holmes

The major base, known as Alexander Bain House, which opened in 2001, is one of the original parts of Glasgow’s International Financial District (IFSD). The refurbishment has created a more modern workplace, which will now be home to some 2,000 people from across BT Group, which also includes EE and Openreach.

The official reopening of the building coincides with the launch of the new Scottish wide area network contract. BT Group, which is now the sole connectivity provider for public sector organisations including schools, hospitals, GP surgeries, pharmacies and councils across Scotland, has launched services for members as well as a new website.

Glasgow was named as a significant long-term location for BT in 2020 as part of the company’s consolidation plans. The five-year programme, which will be complete next year, involves the group rationalising hundreds of its offices across the UK. It is also undertaking a multi-million pound development of its new contact centre in Dundee.

Brent Mathews, BT Group’s property and facilities services director, said: “We’re really excited for our colleagues in Alexander Bain House following this multi-million pound investment in our Glasgow flagship office. We’re bringing our people together in an impressive and modern environment, transforming the way our teams work to benefit our colleagues, customers and shareholders. This investment also marks a significant commitment in Glasgow and in Scotland. As a major employer in the city, our presence will support local economic growth and employment opportunities.”

Richard Lochhead, Scotland’s minister for small business, trade and innovation, added: “The thousands of jobs that BT Group has created in Glasgow continue to make a meaningful contribution to the city’s economy and I am glad that these colleagues will continue to thrive here. The Scottish Government and BT Group are working together to deliver connectivity across Scotland – from our work with Openreach in delivering broadband through our Reaching 100% programme, to EE’s strong support of our Scottish 4G Infill Programme, tackling mobile coverage gaps in rural areas.”

BT analysis: How 55,000 job cuts will create a 'leaner business with a brighter future’

