BT makes Scottish commitment with multi-million-pound Glasgow HQ revamp

Telecoms giant BT said it was “reaffirming its commitment to Scotland” after completing a multi-million pound revamp of its flagship Glasgow office next to the Clyde.

The Glasgow refurbishment has created a modern workplace, which will be home to hundreds of people from across BT Group. Picture by Jeff Holmes

The major base, known as Alexander Bain House, which opened in 2001, is one of the original parts of Glasgow’s International Financial District (IFSD). The refurbishment has created a more modern workplace, which will now be home to some 2,000 people from across BT Group, which also includes EE and Openreach.

The official reopening of the building coincides with the launch of the new Scottish wide area network contract. BT Group, which is now the sole connectivity provider for public sector organisations including schools, hospitals, GP surgeries, pharmacies and councils across Scotland, has launched services for members as well as a new website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow was named as a significant long-term location for BT in 2020 as part of the company’s consolidation plans. The five-year programme, which will be complete next year, involves the group rationalising hundreds of its offices across the UK. It is also undertaking a multi-million pound development of its new contact centre in Dundee.

Brent Mathews, BT Group’s property and facilities services director, said: “We’re really excited for our colleagues in Alexander Bain House following this multi-million pound investment in our Glasgow flagship office. We’re bringing our people together in an impressive and modern environment, transforming the way our teams work to benefit our colleagues, customers and shareholders. This investment also marks a significant commitment in Glasgow and in Scotland. As a major employer in the city, our presence will support local economic growth and employment opportunities.”