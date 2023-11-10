Inflation tipped to fall below 5% as cost-of-living pressures ease: GDP data mixed

Inflation could fall below 5 per cent next week when fresh figures are released as the cut in the energy price cap and easing food inflation feed through.

Food and drink inflation has cooled in recent months though most prices are still higher than they were a year ago. Picture: Greg Macvean

The predicted easing from September’s 6.7 per cent and last October’s peak of 11.1 per cent will provide some relief to hard-pressed consumers and businesses, and put Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on track to meet his pledge of halving inflation by the end of the year. It also means that interest rates are likely to be held yet again, which has implications for mortgages and savings.

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “It looks like inflation will hit the government’s target well before the end of the year - falling below 5 per cent in October. The Monetary Policy Report last week said it would hit 4.8 per cent, and remain at roughly the same level for the rest of 2023, thanks to lower petrol, energy and food inflation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“After rising through the summer and early autumn, petrol prices fell in October. The Competition & Markets Authority said it should have dropped even further - and that retailers had been inflating their margins. The old adage of petrol prices rising like a rocket and falling like a feather seems to hold true. Meanwhile, the energy price cap was cut in October, which we know will have fed directly into the figures.”

The October inflation data is due to be released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Wednesday. It comes after official figures on Friday showed that the UK economy stagnated over the latest quarter but surpassed the expectations of economists.